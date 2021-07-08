Bridie Jabour: 'The reckoning every woman will have in their 30s'.

We can’t just read what we want for pleasure now; even our books have to be ‘correct’.

My New Year’s resolution last year was to not read any new releases. I had found myself in a spiral of the latest non fiction and novels, so I could say I had read them, so I could be part of the discussion when someone raised the latest buzz book. A colleague wanted to know how I managed to ‘fit’ reading books into my life, but it is one of the few things where no effort is required on my behalf.

No habit had to be formed; I just like reading. It’s easy to ignore the partner, ignore the dishes and ignore sleep when you truly love doing something. It just gets done. But I had warped this into something I was getting done the right way, with the right books. Cooking is a daily necessity for most people, and another once-enjoyable thing that has turned into a Doing It Right value-add.

It used to be you made dinner, and that was it. Now there’s Ottolenghi recipes to tick off and dinners photographed on clay plates in muted colours. There’s recommended recipes and viral recipes and it’s relentless, it’s just so relentless. I know people who get the same easy enjoyment from cooking that I get from reading, but now we find we have to do it a certain way. Those of us for whom cooking is utilitarian now get to feel bad they don’t enjoy their chore.

There are few simple pleasures left that we don’t feel some kind of need to excel at.

********************************

It seems so radical and so twee at the same time to say that it actually sucks to be your best self.

One of the joys to be rediscovered is the joy of being unproductive – leisure for leisure’s sake.

Instead of the latest bestselling non-fiction and Yoga with Adriene videos, there is spending Saturday the way you actually want to: reading a Meg Wolitzer novel from ten years ago and eating chocolate. In a time when we make sure we watch all the TV shows everyone is talking about, consume the long reads, do at least 10,000 steps, we could simply be doing what we want, without updating anyone on where or why.

Easy to suggest, harder to implement.

I am still someone impressed by status, even though I am trying very hard not to be. I am still very ambitious – I wrote this book on maternity leave from my real, demanding job! I am desperate for people to know I was here and for it to mean something. Even though I know where and when I am truly happy – which is not at work or on television or when I hold a book I wrote in my hands – I still strive. I don’t think your life has to have grand ambition or even a purpose.

It is fine to wander around finding interesting things until you die. People are looking for a big lightning strike, the one thing that will make sense of their life. But really what we have is a series of small realisations.

Life is made up of small decisions every day and a few big ones. You choose to live in a smaller place closer to the city or a bigger place further away from fun. You choose to make more money or have more free time. You choose to do a job you enjoy or one that is more boring but is going to give you the lifestyle you want. Children or no children. Monogamy and security or excitement and loneliness. A cooler city or your lifelong friends. Being thin or being satisfied. Being happy where you are or risking something different. The big decisions and the small ones all form a perception of yourself.