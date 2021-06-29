In 2016, Aussie model Bridget Malcolm stepped out onto the Victoria's Secret runway in Paris.

Now looking back at photos from the show, she's recalled the distinct "sadness" she felt at the time.

The 29-year-old, who has been open about her "eating disorder and chronic anxiety" in the past, recently shared a TikTok video explaining the truth behind the runway appearance.

In the video, which has been seen over two million times, Bridget tries on the very bra she wore on the runway to show just how much her body has changed.

"I found my bra from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show," she wrote in the video. "It is a size 30A (8A), I am now a size 34B (12B) which is healthy for me."

"Look how big it was on me, the sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart," she continued.

Bridget went on to claim that she was rejected from the Victoria’s Secret Show a year later and told her body "did not look good enough".

At the time, she was an 8B bra size.

In another video where she continues to chronicle "the times the fashion industry has sucked", Bridget spoke about the pressure she felt from the industry and her agency to lose weight.

"For the majority of my modelling career, I could not get below a size four. And just for reference I'm 5'11 so I probably shouldn't get below a size four... I just couldn't get down any skinner than this and this was a problem."

She went on to explain that she went to see a chiropractor/nutritionist in New York City to help her.

"At my most I probably walked in there about 145 pounds and he looked at me and said, 'Bridget, even for a normal girl you are fat.' And I remember thinking, I'm pretty sure you're wrong but I felt so much pressure from everyone around me, from the industry, from my agency and I was like ok whatever I need to do to lose weight, please I'll do it."

Bridget who's also appeared in Playboy and Harper’s Bazaar, said the diet she later went on ended up leaving her digestive system "destroyed".

"Moral of the story, your body has a natural set point, let it find it and stay there".

That time a chiropractor/nutritionist "fat shamed" me (can I even say that when I was a size 4???) ffs

It's not the first time Bridget has spoken about the toll that unhealthy dieting left on her body.