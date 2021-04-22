A different actress and an unchoreographed fight: 10 things you didn't know about Bridget Jones's Diary.

It's been two decades since Bridget Jones introduced us to big knickers, ironing your hair with a... iron and blue soup.

The hit 2001 film, follows 32-year-old English single woman, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) who decides to take control over her life by writing a diary about what she wants to change. And to throw trouble into the mix, two men Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) start vying for her attention.

Now, as Bridget Jones's Diary celebrates its 20th anniversary, Sally Phillips who played Shazzer, has shared something we never knew about the film. Or rather Renée Zellweger.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the actress explained that neither she nor Hugh Grant actually heard Zellweger speak in her native Texan accent until after they finished filming.

"That's when I first heard her talking in Texan [the wrap party], and it was a real shock," she told he publication.

"It was a bit of a surprise because I had made good friends with Bridget it turned out - not with Renée. Because, what is not to love about a British woman charging around saying 'f*** 'em' with a giant Toblerone under each arm."

Here are nine other facts you probably didn't know about the film.

1. Kate Winslet and Toni Collette could have played Bridget Jones.

We can't imagine anyone else playing Bridget Jones other than Renée Zellweger. But she wasn't the only one considered for the role.

Aussie actress Toni Collette was was up for the part but turned it down because she was too busy with Broadway at the time.

"I was doing The Wild Party on Broadway when I was offered Bridget Jones’s Diary," she told The Scoop in 2005.

"But I couldn’t do it because I didn’t know how long The Wild Party was going to play."