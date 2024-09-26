Raw chicken, pole dancing, and plastic decor: We need to talk about the cursed 'Bridgerton' ball.

Okay, but we urgently need to talk about that chaotic Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit. As a matter of priority. Because it's circulating the internet and it looks like something that's come straight out of the fiery pits of the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience.

Allow us to paint the scene for you.

Watch: Speaking of Bridgerton, here's the season 3 Part 2 official trailer. Post continues below.







Fans of Netflix's Bridgerton purchased tickets to a 'Detroit Bridgerton Themed Ball', where they were promised they would 'step into the enchanting world of the Regency era' in a lavish celebration.

Nice!

Peep the invite below:

