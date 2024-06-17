‘One Bridgerton scene made me sob. It isn’t the one everyone’s talking about.’

There are a lot of emotional moments in season three of Bridgerton worth crying over.

The scene when Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton share their first kiss comes to mind. The moment when Penelope and Eloise finally make up.

Literally every scene where Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury are friendship goals.

And of course, the speech Colin gives at the end as he and Penelope mend their marriage before she gives birth to their first son.

Listen to The Spill's hosts unpack the sex scene in Bridgerton. Post continues after podcast.





These are beautiful scenes, but for me, there was one moment earlier in the season that hit me so much harder. A scene between two women which had me sobbing.

In a tender moment, Penelope opens up to her mother Portia in episode six about not wanting to give up her own aspirations to become Colin's wife — clearly referring to her secret passion project as Lady Whistledown.

In the conversation, the mother instructs her daughter to "cater entirely to your husband, his dreams, his wishes," she says.

"What about my dreams?" Penelope demands back. It's an emotional moment that succinctly sums up the unspoken sacrifice the women of this era must make when they get married and become mothers.

Image: Netflix.