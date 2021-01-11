fashion

Regency-core: Is Bridgerton inspiring 2021's next big fashion trend?

Netflix's sexy Regency-era period drama Bridgerton has impacted more than just the streaming platform's viewing numbers.

Netflix data claims 63 million households have watched Shonda Rhimes' adaptation of Julia Quinn's book series, and more data shows a fair few of them have since been inspired by the fashion and home decor of the show.

Watch: The trailer for Bridgerton. Post continues below video.


Video via Netflix.

Fashion people are now calling this 'Regency-core' and, yes, it is regal as it indicates.

Think pastel hues, empire dresses, corsets and lace, a la:

Image: Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

eBay Australia data from December 25 - January 4 shows major increases for Bridgerton-inspired purchases, compared to the 10 days before the show's launch.

Corset sales increased 31 per cent and lace glove sales increased 43 per cent. But that's nothing compared to shawl sales, which increased by 124 per cent and tiaras, of which sales increased 357 per cent.

Judging from those numbers, we're all going to be sporting tiaras in every day life now. Not mad about it.

Similarly, Lyst data shows searches for corsets (+123%), pearl and feather headbands (+49%), long gloves (+23%) and empire line dresses (+93%) rose heavily since Bridgerton's release.

The surge is especially interesting given the most dominant trend of 2020 was trackies and loungewear. Who would've thought we'd be looking to switch a sweatshirt for a corset?

At first glance, Regency-core doesn't seem like the easiest trend to embrace for everyday living. But the show's outfits already increase lots of on-trend silhouettes and styles, so it's not as outrageous as it looks. 

Here are our 2021-approved Regency-core recommendations for your wardrobe and home.

Missguided crepe bardot corset top, $44.

Image: ASOS.

Glassons satin low back midi dress, $59.99.

Image: Glassons.

Estelle Caged dress, $199.

Image: The Iconic.

Showpo Electra dress, $89.95.

Image: Showpo.

Showpo Fancy A Spritz dress, $79.95.

Image: Showpo.

In The Style x Lorna Luxe puff sleeve midi dress, $90.

Image: ASOS.

AERE puff sleeve midi dress, $149.

Image: The Iconic.

Dark Pink Plus wrap maxi dress, $82.50.

Image: ASOS.

Zara ruffle top, $17.95.

Image: Zara.

Morgan & Taylor Azareen Hair Clip Set, $24.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Zara velvet bucket bag with faux pearls, $59.95.

Image: Zara.

Izoa Romance headband, $59.

Image: The Iconic.

Michael Hill 45cm Figaro Chain, $25.

Image: Michael Hill Jeweller.

Sdina crystal pink water drop dangle earrings, $27.99.

Image: eBay.

High Heel Jungle Flower Trellis socks, $30.

Image: The Iconic.

Cristina Re Signature Tea For Two Set Ivory, $100.

Image: eBay.

Kmart velvet storage stool, $20.

Image: Kmart.

Fantastic Furniture silk pillowcase, $29.

Image: Fantastic Furniture.

Temple & Webster Ayana velvet slipper accent chair, $219.

Image: Temple & Webster.

Now make haste and shop like a Bridgerton.

Feature image: Netflix.

