Regency-core: Is Bridgerton inspiring 2021's next big fashion trend?

Netflix's sexy Regency-era period drama Bridgerton has impacted more than just the streaming platform's viewing numbers.
Netflix data claims 63 million households have watched Shonda Rhimes' adaptation of Julia Quinn's book series, and more data shows a fair few of them have since been inspired by the fashion and home decor of the show.
Fashion people are now calling this 'Regency-core' and, yes, it is regal as it indicates.
Think pastel hues, empire dresses, corsets and lace, a la:
