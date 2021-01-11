Regency-core: Is Bridgerton inspiring 2021's next big fashion trend?

eBay Australia data from December 25 - January 4 shows major increases for Bridgerton-inspired purchases, compared to the 10 days before the show's launch.

Corset sales increased 31 per cent and lace glove sales increased 43 per cent. But that's nothing compared to shawl sales, which increased by 124 per cent and tiaras, of which sales increased 357 per cent.

Judging from those numbers, we're all going to be sporting tiaras in every day life now. Not mad about it.

Similarly, Lyst data shows searches for corsets (+123%), pearl and feather headbands (+49%), long gloves (+23%) and empire line dresses (+93%) rose heavily since Bridgerton's release.

The surge is especially interesting given the most dominant trend of 2020 was trackies and loungewear. Who would've thought we'd be looking to switch a sweatshirt for a corset?

At first glance, Regency-core doesn't seem like the easiest trend to embrace for everyday living. But the show's outfits already increase lots of on-trend silhouettes and styles, so it's not as outrageous as it looks.

Here are our 2021-approved Regency-core recommendations for your wardrobe and home.

Image: ASOS.