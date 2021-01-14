Not all Bridgertons are created equal.

They're all wealthy, titled and good-looking, sure. And Lady Violet Bridgerton and her eight children are the envy of everyone in the 'ton'.

The "perfectly handsome" and "perfectly beautiful" Bridgerton kids - Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth - are named in alphabetical order (which, on reflection, is quite weird), enjoy incredible wealth and are full of brooding, unchecked privilege.

Watch: The Bridgerton trailer. Post continues below video.



Video via Netflix.

But throughout the first season of Shonda Rhimes' Netflix adaptation, many of the siblings deal with typically 'wealthy regency family' problems of forbidden love, overwhelming expectation and more than a little ignorance of how... a lot of things work.

With eight siblings of varying degrees of problematic, there was only one logical thing to do: Rank them (plus their mama, of course).

It took us three episodes to figure out the three eldest brothers were not in fact the same character - but thank God we did, because sweet Colin does not deserve to be lumped in with Anthony.

Here is the Bridgerton family, ranked from worst to best.

9. Anthony Bridgerton.

Image: Netflix.