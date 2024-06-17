On-set chemistry and surprise engagements. Exactly who the Bridgerton cast are dating in real life.

As the hit Netflix series Bridgerton continues to captivate audiences with its steamy romances and Regency-era charm, fans can't help but wonder about the real-life love stories of the talented cast members.

From on-set chemistry that has blossomed into off-screen relationships to long-term partnerships and surprise engagements, the Bridgerton cast's love lives are just as intriguing as the show itself.

Here, we'll delve into the romantic entanglements of some of our favourite Bridgerton stars, exploring who's dating who, which co-stars have found love together, and who's still searching for their perfect match.

So, dear reader, grab a cup of tea and settle in as we unravel the tangled web of love and romance among the Bridgerton cast.

Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains.

Image: Getty.