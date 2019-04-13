Why a bridezilla says her bridesmaid owes her $30,000 for "ruining her wedding".

Ooooft, this bridezilla story is a doozy.
A Reddit user has asked the internet if she’s wrong to want to charge her pregnant bridesmaid, Anna, $30,000 for “upstaging and ruining” her six-figure wedding.
And while it’s not our place to judge, we’re going to have to say… yes, she is most definitely wrong.
Sharing her story, Ignoredbride (apt username) said that when she first began planning her wedding, originally only two of her six bridesmaid were in long term relationships, and she only wanted to give the “two partnered bridesmaids plus ones”.
“Anna seemed offended by this, because my wedding was then years off, and she was actually dating her now husband at the time (though it was casual),” Ignoredbride specified, also stating that she had taken three years to plan her wedding.
Eventually she caved, and gave all her bridesmaids plus ones, but by now Anna was “hugely pregnant,” and the attention this drew at the wedding made the bride VERY unhappy.
“All anyone spoke about, or of, was Anna’s pregnancy and her attractive husband. Even in the line, people were asking about that ‘electric woman’ and of her pregnancy/marriage/life. When they got up to dance, all eyes were on them,” she wrote.
“She also has a vibrant personality and has a way of eclipsing everyone around her. Her husband is also very tall and incredibly attractive, which drew a lot of attention.”
Sidenote: the bride also commented that in her culture “getting pregnant before late 20s/30s, married or not, is basically a teenage pregnancy,” and… no.
Anyway, Ignoredbride said her wedding turned into a “celebration of Anna’s marriage,” which effectively ruined the day for her.
Top Comments
I think the guests were extremely rude and the pregnant bridesmaid probably should have made (even) more of an effort to refocus people's attention on the bride. It would have been painful, if not humiliating, for the bride to have people talk about the pregnancy instead of wishing the bride well and admiring the wedding details. I'd be bitter too.
Would I want or expect the pregnant bridesmaid to refund me for effectively providing her with a gift-free baby shower? No.
Would I feel well-disposed toward the bridesmaid or my guests? No. I think it would be years before I forgave any of them, if ever. This would be the case even if I only spent a small amount of money, effort, and time on the wedding. I never host an event celebrating my achievements so that someone else can enjoy all the limelight.
Please note I can be 'a big personality' too. I'd never want to overshadow a bride at their wedding. I'd make sure I turned all comments away from me and onto the bride and lead the cheer squad for the happy couple.
I think I'd like to be friends with Anna. She sounds great!
Me too! Though she seems to have bad taste in friends. But hey maybe this is the friend she keeps out of some sense of loyalty even though she’s a jealous wreck.