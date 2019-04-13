Why a bridezilla says her bridesmaid owes her $30,000 for "ruining her wedding".

Ooooft, this bridezilla story is a doozy.

A Reddit user has asked the internet if she’s wrong to want to charge her pregnant bridesmaid, Anna, $30,000 for “upstaging and ruining” her six-figure wedding.

And while it’s not our place to judge, we’re going to have to say… yes, she is most definitely wrong.

Team Mamamia confess the worst request they’ve received as a bridesmaid:

Video by MMC

Sharing her story, Ignoredbride (apt username) said that when she first began planning her wedding, originally only two of her six bridesmaid were in long term relationships, and she only wanted to give the “two partnered bridesmaids plus ones”.

“Anna seemed offended by this, because my wedding was then years off, and she was actually dating her now husband at the time (though it was casual),” Ignoredbride specified, also stating that she had taken three years to plan her wedding.

Eventually she caved, and gave all her bridesmaids plus ones, but by now Anna was “hugely pregnant,” and the attention this drew at the wedding made the bride VERY unhappy.

“All anyone spoke about, or of, was Anna’s pregnancy and her attractive husband. Even in the line, people were asking about that ‘electric woman’ and of her pregnancy/marriage/life. When they got up to dance, all eyes were on them,” she wrote.

“She also has a vibrant personality and has a way of eclipsing everyone around her. Her husband is also very tall and incredibly attractive, which drew a lot of attention.”

Sidenote: the bride also commented that in her culture “getting pregnant before late 20s/30s, married or not, is basically a teenage pregnancy,” and… no.

Anyway, Ignoredbride said her wedding turned into a “celebration of Anna’s marriage,” which effectively ruined the day for her.