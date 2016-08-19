Samantha Wragg is selling her wedding dress to pay for her divorce from "cheating husband."

Most women look at their wedding dress and recall fond memories, the start of happy new chapter. Not Samantha Wragg.

Eighteen months after her wedding day, the 28 year old from Chesterfield in the UK discovered her husband was cheating on her. And he decided to leave Wragg for her.

She decided to put her art deco style dress up for sale on eBay – and her description has attracted a lot of attention.

“I’m selling this designer Art Deco wedding dress in ivory. Mainly selling as I need to pay for my divorce which my ex-husband has left me to foot the bill for,” she wrote.

Image: eBay/Screenshot

"As it reaches the floor, it is a little dirty around this area and so will need a dry clean before it's worn for your special day. I didn't have time to get it dry-cleaned myself before my cheating scumbag of a husband decided to call an end to our marriage."

As for the condition? Wagg described it as in "Great condition but needs dry cleaning before wearing to get rid of the stench of betrayal."

"Sorry that there are only two pictures but when I found out my husband was living with another woman, I pretty much burned/permanently deleted everything with his disgusting face on it!" she continued.


