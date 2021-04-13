"I still wanted to feel like myself": How 22 women wore their hair for their wedding day.

There are a heck of a lot of decisions that go into planning a wedding. Especially in the time of COVID (are we right, pandemic brides?)

But all the logistics aside, a hot topic for brides since, well, always, is how to wear ~the hair~.

Video via Mamamia

Do you go with the tried and tested beach waves or try something new? Should you scrape it back for the photos (and the wind) like your second cousin once removed so helpfully advised?

We spoke to 22 brides to find out how they did their hair for their wedding day. From updo's to home-styling, here's what they had to say.

Despina

"I wore my hair up with a headpiece and felt the style was very me. It was WINDY AF on that day, and it held together perfectly! I love to dance and didn’t get off the dancefloor all night, so an up-do ensured I wasn’t a sweaty mess."

Image: Supplied.