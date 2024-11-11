Brianna says her ex offered $12 million to stay quiet about their relationship. She said no.

Brianna LaPaglia, a Barstool Sports podcast host known as "Brianna Chickenfry" , is sharing her side of the story after her breakup with country music star Zach Bryan.

Bryan has been recognised for several awards throughout his career including a Grammy, four Billboard Music Awards and a Country Music Award, known for his heartfelt lyrics in songs like 'Something in the Orange' and 'I Remember Everything'.

However, it seems his relationship with Brianna LaPaglia was anything but, or at least she says so.

Describing the past year as "the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude," LaPaglia alleged that, following their split in October 2024, Bryan's team approached her with "a lot of money, like a big lump sum of money and a few options."

She claims the offer, which included $12 million awarded over three years and a New York apartment, came with one condition: silence.

While she admits she "thought about it for a second" she realised she was "someone who was established, who was successful before him."

LaPaglia refused, stating, "I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think that's beneath me. I think that's f**ked up."

Here's what LaPaglia has shared about her experiences, her decision to turn down the NDA, and the impact the relationship has had on her life.

Image: Instagram.