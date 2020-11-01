The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 2.

Australia celebrates zero local cases of coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Australia celebrated its first day with no new cases of coronavirus nationally since June 9.

The entire country went 24 hours without a new locally acquired case of COVID-19 between 8pm Friday and 8pm Saturday.

It was the fourth time in the past week Victoria recorded no new cases at all.

Well done Australia. How good! Let’s keep it that way. We’ve seen here, and are seeing again overseas, how quickly this virus spreads, so please stay COVIDSafe. https://t.co/WcL4VytvJL — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 1, 2020

In more good news for Australia, Health Minister Greg Hunt says we're close to securing two more sources for a coronavirus vaccine, which he expects will start rolling out in 2021.

So far the Morrison government has two vaccine contracts in place - the Oxford-AstraZeneca for 33.8 million units and the University of Queensland-CSL for 51 million units.

"The results from both of those have actually been positive, more positive than we had expected," Mr Hunt told reporters on Sunday.

"We are now close to additional contracts and there are two further ones on the advice of the medical expert panel which are being pursued and which I am confident will be completed within the coming weeks if not earlier."

The federal government has launched its "How's Your Head Today?" campaign, which urges people to prioritise their mental health.

It aims to raise awareness about how to identify when something is wrong, and encourages people to seek help.

The campaign will be launched on TV and radio, in shopping centres and other venues, online and through social media, and will continue through to next year.

Victoria to quash active virus cases and consider more freedoms.

Victoria is on the verge of quashing active coronavirus cases to low double digits, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton predicts, after a COVID-free weekend.

Active cases ballooned above 7000 in mid-August as the state desperately tried to reign in its rampant second wave.