The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday June 18.

NSW on alert amid cases, virus sites grow.

NSW has added an inner-west Sydney fruit grocer and a western suburbs bowling club to its list of COVID-19 exposure sites as health authorities grapple with a new local outbreak and admit they are on high alert for more cases.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney's east on Thursday grew to three cases after a woman in her 70s was exposed to the virus at the Belle Cafe in Vaucluse.

The alarm about the outbreak was sounded on Wednesday when NSW Health discovered a man in his 60s and his wife had tested COVID-positive.

⚠️PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT - FURTHER VENUES⚠️

NSW Health reported earlier today (Thursday) that a man in his 40s from Sydney’s north-western suburbs had tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pPU8dNOJSK — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 17, 2021

The man, from Bondi, works as a limousine driver transporting international flight crews.

Police are investigating whether he breached any health orders, which require those working around the hotel quarantine system to be tested for the virus daily and wear personal protective equipment.

The man was first tested for the virus on June 15, when he returned a positive reading. It's unclear when he began working in the system and only sought COVID-19 testing when his employer requested he do so.

It is also unclear if the man - who has the contagious Delta virus variant - was wearing personal protective equipment or if he was vaccinated.

The outbreak could mean NSW reintroduces some restrictions ahead of the school holiday period, which begins on June 26.

Vic rules ease, as Sutton scrutinised for Canberra trip.

Victorians can now travel freely across the state as restrictions ease for Melbourne and regional residents.