Brett, Cameron and the MAFS men who use silence as their weapon.

There's a man we've all met before.

He's a fun guy. Seems like a good bloke. Loves to be the life of the party.

When things are going well, this guy is all in.

But when things turn sour, when there's conflict, when there are tough conversations that need to happen, this man falls silent. He withdraws and surrounds himself with a wall of silence.

It's suddenly too hard, he's exhausted, and he doesn't know what all the drama is about.

This guy ducks and runs at the first sign of trouble, making sure to stay silent so the blame couldn't possibly be put on him.

She's the hysterical one, he says, I'm just sitting here.

This guy uses silence as his weapon.

In this season of MAFS, we've met this guy twice already.

First there was Cameron. The ex-military guy who found himself in a cheating scandal which apparently had very little to do with him.

Cam was matched with single mum Samantha in the experiment. But when Coco, another wife in the experiment came to him for advice about her own TV husband, the pair mutually agreed they would have been better suited to each other.

They met up a few times, and the situation came to a head at a dinner party when Coco told Samantha that people were talking about the possibility of Cam and Coco as a couple.