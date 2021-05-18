Moments before Brendan Pang flew out to film MasterChef, he came out to his mum.

Brendan Pang is one of those faces you remember from reality TV.

The dumpling chef from Perth, Western Australia, first appeared on MasterChef in 2018 and then returned last year for the all-star season, MasterChef: Back to Win.

While we all remember Brendan for his infectious smile and happy-go-lucky attitude, the 28-year-old has gone through some pretty life-changing moments in the past two years. And we're not just talking about MasterChef.

Brendan Pang came out to his family when he was 24 years old. Speaking to Mamamia, he explained why he waited that long.

"I think for me it was a bit more of a struggle than others because I was part of two minority groups," he said. "I come from a Chinese-Mauritian background and also being born in Australia, that in itself, was a struggle growing up."

"My family spoke Creole, which is like a broken French but I look more Asian. That was really hard to manage," he said.

"And then throughout my teenage years, growing up, I really struggled coming out. Going to an all-boys school and being around guys that are really masculine and sport-focused, not really food or being creative... it was quite a big struggle."

Moments before Brendan got on to the plane to film MasterChef in 2018, he told his mum he was gay.

"It was quite a special moment," Brendan told Mamamia.

"It was in the car on the way to the airport to go to MasterChef and I was like, 'I'm about to turn 25, I've never come out to my family, I might be filming the show for the next six months and I don't know when I'll be home next' so I had a lot of emotion running through me and I told Mum in the car."