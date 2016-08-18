Former AFL player Brendan Fevola has recalled the terrifying moment he realised his wife’s drink had been spiked while they were out dining in Los Angeles.

Speaking on his ‘Stories of the Fevolution’ radio segment on FOX FM, Fevola revealed the incident happened back in 2008, during family trip to the U.S.

The couple were on a family holiday in Los Angeles with their two children, but the AFL star wanted to take his wife out for a romantic date, so they headed to a poolside cabana for a drink.

When they were joined by two “American singers”, his wife Alex was hesitant to let them buy any drinks.

“We’re getting along really well, and they offered to buy us a drink. Alex said “no no”…she’s all paranoid about the drink situation, about spiked drinks,” he revealed.

Fevola said that about half an hour later, Alex headed to the bathroom, but hadn’t returned for 20 minutes when a waitress caught his attention.