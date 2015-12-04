The beautiful photo celebrating two years breastfeeding twins.

By Lauren – Gold Coast Mum.

When my twins were born, I was determined to breastfeed.

Both girls had tongue ties and were feeding CONSTANTLY.

I persevered through shredded nipples, latch issues, supply concerns (that I actually shouldn’t have worried about at all as the girls were piling on the weight), mastitis, suspected silent reflux, colic and more.

I was amazed, pleased, and proud to have reached each little milestone I set along the way.

So here we are, 2 years later, and guess what?! They’re kind of still boobin!

I never set out to be an ‘extended breastfeeder’ or a ‘natural term breastfeeder’. It just kind of happened.

My first two children weaned at around 15/16 months as, both times, I was around 3 months pregnant (with #2 and then with #3&4). So I didn’t have to tackle the whole weaning issue.

I have shared various details about my breastfeeding experiences here and elsewhere within the blog.

In the past few months I have been ready to wean.

The girls have been on one feed a day (at night, before bed) for many months.

So around the time of the girls’ 2nd birthday, I met with a lovely Gold Coast mum I came to know via Instagram DH Photography and she captured some beautiful breastfeeding photos to celebrate the journey I have experienced with my twin girls.

Around the time these photos were taken, the girls were having one feed before we’d put them to bed.

After their 2nd birthday hubby and I started changing up the routine a bit, so the girls would ‘forget’ about their feed.

It worked.

For a couple of days, the girls forgot/ were distracted and didn’t miss having their tandem feed before bed time. And, to be honest, I enjoyed having my body back as I was getting to the stage where I was kind of ‘over’ them having that one feed most days.