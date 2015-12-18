People are upset about this breastfeeding photo for all the wrong reasons.

Alas, this picture will just about do me.

I’m calling it.

This photo is bullshit.

This breastfeeding picture has created controversy around the world after it ignited the “when is a child too old to be breastfed?” debate. Let me begin by saying, FORGET IT. I don’t give a baby’s-merconium-smelling-fart about how long a mother chooses to breastfeed her child. Hell, breastfeed your child during her high school graduation for all I care. Go for it.

But I do have a problem with this.

Paulina Splechta, the photographer, told Mamabean, “I am proud to be able to capture this amazing moment, but I am even more hopeful that through the work that I do, I can help contribute to spreading the word in our society that breastfeeding is normal.”

Newsflash: this moment is not normal.

The Waves

I would struggle to swim in that swell BY MYSELF. Let alone with a child. Let alone with a child suckling at my breast.

I’m really worried about this woman’s lovely top.

Also, I couldn’t even wear that top without being paranoid of sticky, dirty baby fingers coming anywhere near it.

The Sunset

Two words come to mind when I see that sunset. Witching. Hour.

I cannot do anything or be anything other than a slave to my children at this time.

“Would you like another yoghurt, sire?”

“Shall I do the buttons up on your pyjamas?”

Sometimes I feel like bloody Carson The Butler from Downton Abbey as I dress and feed my tired, emotional people.

Going outside? To the beach? In the water? My head might spin off if I think about it any more.

The Position

When you’re breastfeeding, it’s all about the position, right?

Football hold. Traditional hold. Latching. Burping. Gagging. My heavens, I could write a book about it. (Because we all know we need another book on breastfeeding). Let me paint a picture for you:

The average mother is propped on a comfortable couch (or the most comfortable she can find), cushions surrounding her back, pillows under her arm. Sometimes she’s sweaty from being so – well, so bloody – close to another body. It’s a process. It’s a process when you’re in the comfort of your own home.