A young mum has spoken out over the absurdity of being shamed for breastfeeding in public — especially in a shop that sells bras.

After her baby became fussy on a trip to the mall, mother Whitney Hope asked an employee at US retailer Dillard’s if she could feed her baby there.

Evidently misunderstanding, the employee nodded a ‘yes’.

Hope began to breastfeed her baby in a quiet spot, prompting the same employee to tell her that she could not “do that” in the store.

The staffer then gave her directions to the nearest bathroom where she could feed her hungry child.

Hope said she was in disbelief.

“I was completely shocked as I have never had anyone comment on me breastfeeding in the whole 18 months I have been nursing. Yet alone, another woman, possibly a mother herself,” she wrote.

So she said she demanded to see a store manager and filed a formal complaint.

On her way out, the mother noticed a lingerie advertisement depicting just a woman’s breasts in a bra.

Ironically, the ad showed about as much skin as a breastfeeding mum would.

Hope posted a defiant photograph to Dillard’s Facebook page condemning their hypocrisy, asking the obvious: “Why is it acceptable for a giant picture of BOOBS to be on the wall but I can not feed my child?”

She declared herself a “pissed off mommy who will never be shopping at Dillards again.”

See her full post below.

Dillard’s replied via Facebook, commenting: “Dillard’s strives to create a pleasing and comfortable shopping experience for all our guests at all times. Accordingly, we respect the right of mothers to nurse their children wherever they feel comfortable in doing so.”

“Upon becoming aware of this situation, our store manager immediately reached out to our customer and apologized. Our associates have been reminded of our breastfeeding policy.”