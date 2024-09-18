'I've been breast-cancer free for three years. But one thing still traumatises me.'

Melissa Rose was reaching for a packet of nappies when she received the call that would bring her entire world crashing down.

She had been diagnosed with Triple-negative Breast Cancer.

The words rang in her ears as Melissa left the supermarket, grappling with the enormity of what lay ahead.

She'd discovered the lump a few days earlier, after feeling a bruise-like ache while playing with her 15-month-old daughter.

Doctors thought it was a cyst, but suggested an ultrasound just in case, that ultimately revealed the devastating diagnosis.

YouTube/The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Triple-negative breast cancer is aggressive, and accounts for around 10 per cent of breast cancer diagnosis. It's fast-growing, and often spreads beyond the breast before diagnosis.

Melissa's cancer would need to be treated with a type of chemotherapy known as the Red Devil. "That's exactly what it feels like," she says.

She would also need a lumpectomy and possibly a double mastectomy.

After discovering her cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, Melissa had those removed first, then commenced several months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She was also put into chemical menopause.