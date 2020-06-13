'Last year, I found out my breast implants had given me cancer. This is what I wish I knew.'

I'd never heard of BIA ALCL, or Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, until the 24th of October last year.

It's a very rare but very real form of cancer that affects the immune system of women with breast implants.

I was a 27-year-old group fitness instructor, working full-time in medical bookings. I lived a very active, healthy life - until I started noticing my fatigue increasing.

Eventually I became so fatigued after teaching fitness classes I felt I needed a nap. I was also experiencing really bad brain fog.

I didn't know what was wrong, and I put it down to a busy lifestyle and being tired. But I decided to have an ultrasound on my chest as I had been getting shortness of breath and chest tightness during exercising, and also sporadically while resting or sleeping.

I wasn't sure if this was childhood asthma returning or something else, but I honestly wasn't expecting what they found.

The sonographer told me I had a large pocket of fluid under my left breast implant, but this was usually nothing to worry about and could easily be drained.

I decided to have this drained the next day just to get it sorted. The radiologist on shift was also a colleague I worked with, so she drained the fluid and sent it off to be tested for anything sinister - but again, we weren't expecting anything.

The next day, while at work, a colleague passed me a fax which happened to be my cytology results. In big bold letters under my name it said 'malignancy - BIA ALCL - Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma.'

Apparently, this cancer usually takes years to form after implants. For me, it was six years.