After a battle with breast cancer, grandmother Lorraine is hitting the cricket pitch.

In Lorraine’s job, getting outside and being active is a necessity.

As a grandmother and carer to two beautiful boys, Lorraine’s main priority is their health and happiness.

That means hitting the makeshift cricket pitch in the backyard every day – but Lorraine is taking her new career as a bowler for the Australian team in her stride.

And after a frightening brush with breast cancer in 2008, she’s got more than enough reason to live her life to its fullest potential.

“I constantly get friends asking, ‘I don’t know how you do it,’” Lorraine says of her active lifestyle. “I don’t know how I’m doing it either, but I do it, and I love it.”