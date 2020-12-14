'Before the baby, we were equal.' Why so many couples break up in the year after having a baby.

Heather had her first baby in May 2020, smack bang in the middle of a global health pandemic.

The first year of parenthood for any couple is tough, but suddenly Heather and Jason were navigating the world of newborn craziness with very minimal support - and no real opportunity to take a break from the small apartment they were forced to live, socialise, work and now parent from.

"It was certainly a challenge and definitely took a toll on our relationship. We found ourselves not really having much to talk about, given we were with one another 24/7. Intimacy gets neglected, and we have found ourselves bickering a lot more than usual," Heather told Mamamia.

"Oh, and I certainly found myself resenting him for being able to sleep through the night. It's really tested our communication and conflict resolution skills that's for sure."

Pandemic or not, these pressure points are not new.

In 2019, a UK study found that a fifth of parents break up in the year after having a baby, citing a lack of communication, a dwindling sex life and not having time for each other as the primary drivers.

Most breakups occurred around the six-month mark, and more than one in ten resorted to a trial separation for 12 months after their baby's arrival, but later got back together.

According to Heather, Jason was "a bit naive about how his life would change", having never been around babies before becoming a parent himself.

"He expected that we'd still have so much free time because babies just sleep all of the time... ha! I think the most challenging part has been dividing up the chores and baby duty, especially given he has still had to work 9-5, albeit from home," she shared.

But thanks to their strong relationship base, Heather and Jason have been able to talk through their struggles and agree on a system that works.

"We are still happily together and in love, but I can definitely understand how a lot of new parents would separate in these early days," she told Mamamia.