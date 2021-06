On Saturday, Brazil reached a devastating new milestone.

The country, which is home to 214 million people, surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths - the second-highest death toll in the world behind America.

In response, thousands took to the streets to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic and slow vaccine rollout.

Protestors gathered from 44 cities with banners reading "Bolsonaro must go", "Genocide" and "500,000".

Demonstrators gather with signs and flags during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's administration on June 19, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Image: Getty.

Thousands of people stage a protest against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 19, 2021. Image: Getty.