Brandy Melville only sells most of its clothes in a size small. That's just the tip of the iceberg.

Teen fast-fashion label Brandy Melville is built on fiction. Its name supposedly comes from a romantic tale about an American girl named Brandy and an English boy named Melville who fell in love in Rome.

Its aesthetic, too, is far from reality.

Peruse the Brandy Melville online shop or social media accounts, and you'll see page after page of adolescent girls. All thin. Overwhelmingly white.

Click through and all the products are only available in sizes small or extra small, except for the odd medium-sized pants, or a jumper that's meant to be worn as 'relaxed fit'.

Though it caters to a select few, plenty of teens and young women have devoured the Brandy Melville story. The USA Instagram page has 3.4 million followers, and there are stores in 17 countries worldwide, including an Australian shopfront in Sydney's east.

But there's another narrative emerging about the brand that could threaten it all.