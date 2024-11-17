Brandi Malonson survived the Columbine High School Massacre. No one has seen her in 17 years.

Brandi Malonson was a freshman in high school when she survived the 1999 Columbine shooting that killed twelve of her classmates and one teacher.

Though she was a survivor, life was never the same for Brandi and her family.

"Everybody has that day when something in their life has changed and it's never going to be the same. Columbine is probably that day for us," Brandi's mother, Linda Malonson said, as per Fox 31 Denver.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia pocast True Crime Conversations. Article continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

"She was a normal little teenager until it happened, then after Columbine, I just really think she is a victim of all that. That was day one when it all started. It totally changed our life. It changed everyone's life."

Still grappling with the trauma of the shooting, the year 2000 also marked a period of significant grief for Brandi.

Early in the year, her friends, Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman were shot and killed at a Subway near their high school. And later that same year, another close friend took their own life.