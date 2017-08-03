How Jodi Gordon reacted to the news of her ex-husband Braith Anasta having another baby.

Even the most upbeat of people might find it hard to be happy for their ex-partner when learning they’re expecting a child with their new sweetheart.

So it’s with much kudos we report that actress Jodi Gordon was one of the first to congratulate her ex-husband Baith Anasta on the impending arrival of a new bub with his current partner Rachael Lee.

The former rugby league star told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O that the 32-year-old – who he shares three-year-old daughter Aleeia with – was quick to make her feelings clear.

A post shared by Braith Anasta (@braith_anasta) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

“(Jodi) is fine, everything’s good. She’s congratulated and Rachael’s ex-husband was happy with it too,” he said.

The 35-year-old told the hosts Gordon’s congratulations came by way of a “group text”, which he added “seemed genuine”.

“(Jodi and Racheal’s ex) see how we are with the kids, they see our dynamic and know the love and the lifestyle we give the kids — all good as far as we know.”