"A trial like no other": Bradley Robert Edwards has been found guilty of two Claremont killings.

This post deals includes graphic details of violence that might be triggering for some readers.

More than two decades after the lives of Ciara Glennon and Jane Rimmer were cruelly taken, their families have finally received justice.

Bradley Robert Edwards, 51, was today found guilty of murdering the two women, who vanished from the affluent Perth suburb of Claremont in the mid-1990s.

The former Little Athletics coach and Telstra technician was, however, acquitted of killing 18-year-old Sarah Spiers, who also disappeared from the area around the same time.

Delivering the long-awaited verdict in Western Australia's Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Hall concluded that Spiers was likely murdered but said that, without forensic evidence, it could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The mothers of Ciara Glennon and Sarah Spiers have embraced each other in an emotional moment after the close of the judgement in the Claremont trial @abcperth — andrea mayes (@andreamayes11) September 24, 2020





The women all disappeared within a 22-month period from 1996 to 1997, and the remains of Glennon and Rimmer were later found dumped outside the city.

Spiers' body has never been found.

The case, known as the 'Claremont killings', become one of the longest-running and most expensive police investigations in the nation's history.

Here's how it unfolded.

What were the Claremont killings?

The disappearances of three women from the same entertainment district have become engrained in Australian cold case folklore.

It all started with Sarah Spiers.