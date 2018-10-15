Bradley Cooper's dad died in his arms. Then "everything, everything" changed.

In 2011, Bradley Cooper‘s star was on the rise.
The actor had just finished filming The Hangover 2 – the second movie in the franchise that made him a household name.
Once filming wrapped up, he immediately flew home to spend time with his terminally ill father, Charles, who had lung cancer.
The pair went to an Eagles game together and spent countless hours in each other’s company.
Two weeks later, his dad took his final breath as Cooper held him in his arms.
“I don’t want to go through life without trying, that would be the worst thing. I’d rather fail than not try”- Bradley Cooper on making A Star is Born. pic.twitter.com/u4tugMaBWL
— The Project (@theprojecttv) October 14, 2018