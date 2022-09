It includes four products - a serum, a cleanser and two creams.

On the official Instagram page of Le Domaine, the bio features a little spiel about what the skincare line stands for and it's... a lot.

The text reads, "Derived of Science and Terroir to be one with both Nature and your own nature. This is harmony. This is respect. This is Le Domaine."

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Because that explains absolutely nothing, here are six very important questions I have about Travis Barker and Brad Pitt's new skincare brands.

1. Does Travis Barker have enough (visible) skin to warrant a skincare line?

Let's start with the most pressing question first, shall we?

In case you missed it, musician Travis Barker - husband of Kourtney Kardashian Barker and the proud face of Barker Wellness Co - has a lot of tattoos. Like, A LOT. He's covered in them - scalp, neck, chin included.

And look, I know people with tattoos are very much allowed to use skincare but, like - sir, you have very little visible skin?

Tattoo care line = missed opportunity.

2. Is Kris Jenner runnning an MLM?

This was less of a statement and more of a fact. Because the more I think about Kris Jenner running an MLM, the more probable it becomes.

Off the back of Barker's announcement, pretty much every person with a keyboard commented on how the Blink-182 drummer has finally succumbed to 'Kardashianisation' - part of which involves releasing a beauty brand.

But what Kris wants, Kris gets.

You're doing amazing, sweetie.