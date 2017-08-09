A woman had wire from her braces stuck in her stomach for ten years without realising.

Those among us who have experienced the pure joy at having a mouth full of metal removed after years of straightening goodness will tell you there is nothing more satisfying.

Okay, perhaps there is one thing that’s more rewarding: having a 7 cm piece of wire from said braces removed from your stomach a full ten years later.

Yes. This is a thing that actually happened.

In a case study published in medical journal BMJ Case Reports, Dr. Talia Shephard writes that a 30-year-old woman presented at a hospital in Western Australia with severe abdominal pain and cramping.

The woman was was otherwise healthy, and was released. Two days later, she returned to the emergency department.

A CT scan of her abdomen revealed "a metallic wire-shaped foreign body" had punctured several places in her small intestine.