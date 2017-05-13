"We should be celebrating boys wearing makeup - on one condition."

Last week, Reuben De Maid appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Like many kids who appear on the chat show, the 12-year-old from Wales has a serious talent – his voice. He’s due to star in upcoming show Little Big Shot and his performance was truly astounding.

Todays the day i appear on the ellen show in AMERICA???????? A post shared by Reuben De Maid (@reubendemaid_1) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

But De Maid also has another creative passion: makeup. He appeared on the show (and other morning shows in the UK since) wearing a full face of “Instagram makeup”, including contouring and a cut crease to rival a professional’s.

His love of makeup, which started when he was eight years old, hasn’t come without its challenges. In fact, it’s even had him beaten up.

“In my drama group, I used to get hit, punched and kicked,” he told DeGeneres.

“And they went on for two months. Then after two months, I tried to brush it off, but brushing it off just doesn’t work.”