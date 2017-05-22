Melbourne boys become orphans after both of their parents die within weeks of each other.

At the beginning of March, 10-year-old Dylan Watts and his 13-year-old brother, Connor, were living in Melbourne with their two parents.

Now, they have been left orphaned after losing both their mum and their dad to cancer just ten weeks apart.

On March 10, their mother – 47-year-old Julia Watts – died from breast cancer. Then, last week, on May 15, their father Jason lost his fight against B cell lymphoma.

The boys are now being cared for by their paternal grandparents, sharing a bedroom because they don’t want to be separated.

"Family was everything to them," Jason's brother Shannon, told the Sunday Herald Sun of the parents' love for their kids.

"They taught their children to love one another and look out for each other in life.

"They both only ever looked at beating this nasty, horrible disease, and not once did I hear them say the word death.

"Right down to the last 12 hours of Jason's life, he was telling us that he would be going home in a few days and the cancer wasn't going to beat him."