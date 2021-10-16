'I'm 35. My boyfriend is a decade younger. It's the healthiest relationship I've been in.'

But slowly, Tom did a Beyonce’s 'Halo' on me. You know, walls tumbling down, they didn’t even put up a fight, etc. I was just having such a good time. I didn’t notice the age gap at all, except for the time I started talking about how cool it was when the Olympics were in Sydney and you got to go for school, to which he replied "I was four".

We just WORKED, and we’ve kept on working for eight months now - he supports me when I’m sad, happy, winning or losing in life, and I support him in turn.

We lie around re-watching Game Of Thrones, and we go for picnics with each other’s friends. It’s like literally any other relationship I’ve ever had - except better, because in a total plot twist, it turns out the 25-year-old guy is the most emotionally mature man I’ve ever dated.

Tom sticks around to work on our sh*t. He can handle me being total demon-spawn, just as much as he can handle me being a chaos machine. Oh, and the bits in between where I’m lovely and normal. I’d waited SO LONG for that kind of commitment - hands up if you’ve been single in the last 10 years and waded through commitment-phobe after commitment-phobe.

There was, of course, one major elephant in the room when we first got serious. Babies.

As a 35-year-old woman I’m aware my eggs are not the sh*t-hot baby makers they were in my 20s, and I am fairly sure I want kids - which means I’ll likely have to start trying within the next couple of years.

It was actually the baby factor that saw me putting Tom in the "not serious" box in the first place - there was no way he’d be okay with being a dad before 30, right?

Wrong. I finally brought it up when he asked if we could be official. "Look," I remember saying, ready for rejection, "this isn’t going to work as a serious thing. I’m going to have to start trying for a baby in, what, like two years MAX. I’m sure you don’t want kids that soon."

"Why are you assuming you know what I want?" he retorted.

I was taken aback - not because he was implying he might want kids that soon, but because I had been making a lot of assumptions here.