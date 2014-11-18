Her boyfriend "blurted out he’d been born a girl called Ciara." What happened next was beautiful.

Their relationship had been going so well.

Except for one little thing — a month into their relationship, Kieran, 23, told his new girlfriend he’d been born a girl.

“Kieran sat me down and said he had something to tell me. He blurted out he’d been born a girl called Ciara,” Charlotte, a 20-year-old barista from London, told UK newspaper The Mirror.

“I was so surprised. He was so manly. I never had any suspicions.

“Kieran was really nervous and told me he’d understand if I just wanted to be friends. We talked it through for hours.

“I knew I still loved him and wanted to be with him. It didn’t matter he’d been born a girl.”

More photos of the cute couple (post continues after gallery):

Kieran, who was unhappy with his gender at age four, was diagnosed as transgender aged 16 after seeing a counsellor, The Mirror reports.

He started taking hormone tablets, then started monthly testosterone injections in 2009 and had a double mastectomy two years later at age 20.

He told the newspaper he was “blown away by (Charlotte’s) beauty” when he first met her — which made him all the more “terrified” about how she’d react to the news.

“Other girlfriends have been ashamed of who I am, but when I told Charlotte, she was so accepting. She’s amazing,” Kieran, originally from New Zealand, said.

Now the couple have moved in together and plan to marry and have children, according to The Mirror.