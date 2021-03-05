We tell the story of The Boy Who Cried Wolf. But have you heard the story of Cassandra?

Once upon a time, there was a boy who cried wolf.

To amuse himself, he would trick villagers into believing a wolf had attacked the town's sheep.

"Wolf!" he would cry. "Wolf! The wolf is chasing the sheep!"

The townspeople would run up the hill to help, but once they arrived, the boy would laugh in their faces.

The villagers warned him of the danger of crying 'wolf'. What might happen if a wolf truly did attack his sheep? No one would come to his rescue.

But the boy cried again and again, delighted at how he could throw the town into chaos.

And then, one day, the boy sighted a real wolf.

He cried, as he had before, but everyone assumed he was once again trying to fool them. They ignored his screams.

By sunset, the boy hadn't returned to the village. The townspeople eventually climbed the hill, to find the shepherd boy crying.

The wolf had attacked his flock.

An old man put an arm around him and said: "Nobody believes a liar... even when he is telling the truth."

And so goes the fable of the boy who cried wolf - a tale to warn us of the dangers of being dishonest.

All it takes is a lie here and there. An exaggeration. A cry for attention. And a shadow of doubt is cast upon any victim's account.

Cry too much, and the one time you ought to be believed, you won't be.

But have you heard the story of Cassandra?

Once upon a time, there was a priestess in Greek mythology named Cassandra.

She was beautiful and clever, and given the gift of prophecy.

But one day, she refused sex to the god Apollo, and he placed upon her the worst curse you could imagine.