1. Boy, 10, kept his sisters warm for four hours after a car crash killed his mum.

A 10-year-old boy showed immense bravery in keeping his sisters warm and alive for four hours after a car crash killed his mother and rendered his father unconscious.

It was around 2am on February 1, 2018, when a Toyota Tundra carrying the family-of-five home from vacation hit a post on the side of the freeway in Wyoming in the US, the Casper Star Tribune reports.

Father-of-three Samuel Smith, 31, tried to steer the truck back onto the road after the collision but it was too late. The vehicle hit a bridge guardrail and flipped over the edge of the overpass, landing top-down on the service road below.

Both adults suffered head trauma and were unconscious, leaving the three children - aged one, three, and 10 - in the back of the car without comfort or warmth. It was the middle of the night in near-freezing temperatures and help wouldn't arrive until a passerby called emergency services at 6am the following morning.

Ten-year-old Ryan managed to manoeuvre himself out of his seat, and kept his little sisters warm as they waited for help.

According to a GoFundMe page for the family, the car wasn't discovered until just before 6am.

Thirty-year-old mother Kymbrlee was pronounced dead at the scene and Samuel was flown to the University of Utah Medical Centre to receive treatment for a brain bleed and several facial fractures. The children were also taken to hospital but later released with minimal injuries.

"Sam continues to improve and is showing responsive signs," the GoFundMe page reads. "He's able to move when the nurses ask him to, lift his arm, squeeze a hand, and tried to open his eyes. His eyes and face are very swollen and he is on a breathing tube."