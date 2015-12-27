The little boy who was locked inside a drug house has spoken about his experiences.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. More information revealed from eight-year-old boy locked in a drug house.

The eight-year-old boy who was found by police on a property being investigated for drug-related offences, has spoken to police about his alleged experiences.

According the Sydney Morning Herald, the boy was found severely neglected, being fed only some muesli bars and chips and no water for days on end. When police found him, the boy had allegedly been locked in the shed for two to three weeks.

Sources claim that the boy’s stepfather first locked him the shipping container for being “naughty” and behaving inappropriately. The container, which had been converted with walls on the inside, was only 2 metres squared in area, with the with the child just having access to a thin mattress and an old paint tin for a toilet.

It is alleged that after first being locked up during the September/October school holidays, he was only allowed out to work on the farm and during school times.

The eight-year-old boy was first found locked in his home just a few weeks ago when police searched the property for the cultivation for large quantities of cannabis.