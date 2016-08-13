Mother charged after her six-year-old boy brutally beat his newborn sister to death.

WARNING: This post contains graphic, distressing details.

“All I ever wanted to do was to have kids.”

That’s what Kathleen Steele, appearing on reality TV show “I’m Pregnant and …” had to say about her journey to becoming a mum.

In the show, the Florida woman is shown rubbing her pregnant belly and later, cuddling her newborn son close to her chest.

But now, just six years after that program aired, Kathleen Steele has lost all three of her young children in the grisliest circumstances imaginable.

Her six-year-old son allegedly killed her newborn baby in a horrifying act of violence last week — and now Steele is charged with aggravated manslaughter and neglect, and her two surviving children are in foster care.

The sickening incident took place on August 8, when Ms Steele left her six-year-old son, her baby daughter Kathleen and her other three-year-old child in the family minivan while she visited a mobile phone store.

The van was turned off and the windows rolled up, and she was allegedly away from the children for 38 minutes.

When she returned, her 13-day-old baby girl was lifeless and blood was smeared on the roof of the van.

Police said the six-year-old boy had brutally beaten his newborn sister to death -- all because she would not stop crying.

Pinellas County sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a press conference that the boy had used a doll to show authorities how he attacked the tiny girl.