A little boy has been left devastated after receiving a block of wood with a penis drawn on it, instead of the PlayStation 4 he had asked Santa for Christmas.

Christmas Day had started off so well for the Lundy family in Massachusetts in the US, with Scott, 9, waking up filled with excitement and racing to the tree to see if Santa had come through for him and given him the gaming console he’d requested. The boy tore at the wrapping, revealing a PlayStation 4 box.

His dad Brian told Boxton’s FOX 25 that at this point Scott yelled out, “Yes, this is the best Christmas ever. Dad, can we set this up now?”

When Scott opened the actual PlayStation box he found a block of wood inside, cut to fit perfectly, with the rude drawing on it and the message, “From cock and balls with love.”

To say Scott was devastated is an understatement.

Both Brian and step-mum Kristin were shocked to see what their son was left holding. Kristin took to Facebook to share their disgust: