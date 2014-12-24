Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Christmas tragedy

An 8-year old boy has died after being crushed by a concrete slab at a Church building site in Sydney.

News Limited report that the boy’s brother, Alalate Makafana has told of how he was helping his father erect a fence at the site when he heard one of the men “call out that someone was trapped”.

Tragically it was his brother, 8-year old Erwin Makafana.

Police have said that emergency services attended the location in Sydney’s south-west and immediately started treating the unconscious boy.

He was rushed to Liverpool Hospital, however he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

Initial inquiries suggest the boy was playing on a pile of concrete slabs, when some of the slabs slipped and fell on top of him.

2. Woman’s arm severed in balcony collapse

A woman’s arm has been severed in a balcony collapse on the NSW South Coast.

NSW Police say that five people fell from the first floor of the home in Manyana, near Mollymook, last night at about 6pm.

Three women, aged 79, 41 and 43 have been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.



3. Prime Minister’s Christmas Message

The Prime Minister, alongside his wife Margie has urged Australians to think about those who have lost loved ones in his annual Christmas message.

“The last fortnight has been a heartbreaking time for our country. The thoughts and prayers of everyone are with those who are grieving this Christmas.” Mr Abbott said.

The Opposition Leader, Bill Shorten also put out a Christmas message thanking our soldiers serving overseas.

4. Terrorism threat

Meanwhile in a press conference yesterday Mr Abbott warned Australians that our terror threat remains high.

He said that intelligence agencies had warned of a high level of chatter among groups being monitored.

“The terror threat remains ‘high’ and, as I’m sure you all understand, at this level an attack is likely,” the Prime Minister said.

“We don’t know when and how an attack may come but we do know that there are people with the intent and the capability to carry out further attacks.”

The Australian reports that the National Security Committee of cabinet yesterday said the threat was being taken seriously.

Teams of tactical assault police will work throughout the Christmas period, patrolling Sydney’s west.

