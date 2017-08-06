A nine-year-old boy wrote to NASA about a job fighting aliens, and they actually responded.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

My dreams changed on an almost daily basis. Sometimes, I wanted to be Lois Lane. Other days, I wanted to be ballerina or a magician’s assistant.

While my plans for the adult version of me changed almost as often as I changed my clothes, nine-year-old Jack Davis has no hesitations about his future job.

Jack is so confident about his future, in fact, that he’s already written and applied for a job at NASA.

His adorable application was shared online by a friend of his mother’s, and we have to say, he makes a pretty convincing argument.

"Dear NASA," Jack's letter begins.

"My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job.

"I may be nine, but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see."

Jack adds that he has also seen Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and has plans to watch Men In Black very soon.

Jack is also "great at video games" and says his youth means he will be able to "learn to think like an Alien".