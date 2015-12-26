There’s nothing better than avoiding the Boxing Day bargain hunters and participating in the time-honoured tradition of digesting the previous day’s over-indulgences in the comfort of an air-conditioned movie theatre.

Not sure what’s on? We’ve got you covered.

These are the movies released this Boxing Day:

Suffragette

With a kick-arse female cast of Meryl Streep, Helena Bonham Carter and Carey Mulligan, Suffragette is sure to entertain and inspire.

It’s a thrilling drama about the early feminist movement of working women fighting for the vote. After seeing years of peaceful protest achieve nothing, they risk their jobs, homes, children and lives for equality.

The film is rated M for its mature themes and coarse language and has been well received by critics.

Joy

She’s a woman with an idea she’s determined to see succeed. Jennifer Lawrence stars as the movie’s namesake inventor and businesswoman, surrounded by a dysfunctional family and ruthless competitors.

In the dramatic comedy, which also features big names Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, she navigates the challenges of work, family and love while trying to build a billion dollar empire.

From the director of American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook (two of the four films in which Cooper and Lawrence have starred together), the film is classified M for infrequent course language.

Daddy’s Home

If you’re after a comedy, the new dad versus stepdad film, Daddy’s Home, might be up your alley.

A divorced cool guy (Mark Wahlberg) re-enters the life of his kids and ex-wife, who is married to a straight, uptight man (played by Will Ferrell). They compete for the kids’ affection and, predictably, chaos ensues.