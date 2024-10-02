'I've been using box dye for 10 years. There are the 7 tricks I use.'

I know I've spoken about this before but for those of you who are unaware, I've been colouring my hair for over 10 years.
I know some say you 'shouldn't' but after a bad allergic reaction in the salon, I started doing it at home and have never looked back. Because of this, I've picked up quite a few tricks to getting the best results — and not being one to gatekeep, I thought I'd share them with you.
So, if you're colouring your hair at home, whether it's a switch from salon to home colour like me or just touching up your roots between salon visits, these tips will help you achieve that fresh salon-look.