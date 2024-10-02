'I've been using box dye for 10 years. There are the 7 tricks I use.'

We want to make sure we reach all the way into the roots around our hairline, but how many times have we ended up with stains and had to scrub, scrub and scrub again? This tip makes it as easy as wiping off with a cotton pad and water.

Follow the directions on the box.

They're there for a reason. A strand test is great when using a new product as it allows you to see how your hair will react, how the colour will turn out and how long it takes to process.

Make sure to check the colour change guide on the back of the box and use it as your reference for before and after tonal changes. Don't rely on the image on the front — it can lead to disappointment. Also don't leave the dye on for too long, as all it will do is dry out and damage your hair, making it look dull and dark.

Always double up on dye.

If you have shoulder-length hair or longer, double up and grab two boxes of colour. You don't have to use it all, but there's nothing worse than anxiously realising too late that you don't have enough product.

Only mix one box initially, as you may not need both. You can always mix half and half of the products and save some for next time (if you've mixed it in that salon-type bowl I really recommend you get).

Leave washing your hair for as long as possible.

Leave washing your hair for as long as possible after colouring it. You want the cuticle to smooth back down and really lock the colour in.

When you do wash it, invest in shampoo and conditioner for colour-treated hair, as well as a hydrating hair mask. This will help ensure your hair stays in the best possible condition post-colouring.