Borce Ristevski's "manifestly inadequate" sentence for killing wife Karen has been appealed.

An appeal against wife-killer Borce Ristevski’s jail term has been lodged by Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kerri Judd QC on Monday announced she had lodged the appeal on the basis the sentence is “manifestly inadequate”.

In April, 55-year-old Ristevski was jailed for at least six years and a maximum of nine years after admitting to the manslaughter of his wife Karen Ristevski, meaning with time already served he could walk free from prison on parole in December 2023.

A Court of Appeal date is yet to be set.

Karen Ristevski’s body was found covered in branches at Macedon Regional Park eight months after the 47-year-old went missing in June 2016.

Ristevski killed his wife at their Avondale Heights home before bundling her body into her Mercedes-Benz. He lied to his wife’s family for months and played a mournful pallbearer at her funeral.

He was initially due to stand trial for murder but a court deemed there was insufficient evidence to secure a conviction, at which point he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The son of Borce Ristevski, Anthony Rickard, has claimed his father pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife Karen Ristevski to avoid details of his wife’s relationship with his son coming out in court.

Ristevski, 55, pleaded guilty last month to the manslaughter of his wife Karen almost three years after she went missing in June 2016.

“I gave him an ultimatum,” Mr Rickard told news.com.au at the time.

“I told him ‘If you don’t get up and be a man I’ll go into the (witness) box and tell them exactly what went on behind closed doors’.”

Rickard, Borce Ristevski’s son from a previous marriage, had repeated earlier claims that he and his stepmother had a sexual relationship.

He said his father knew of their relationship for years after he first approached him about it in 2006, but his father “did nothing” and “didn’t protect me”.

An autopsy could not determine the cause of Karen’s death and Ristevski has never provided a description of how his wife of 27 years died.