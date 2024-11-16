The 8 best spicy reads that aren't all-out smutty.

I read a lot of smut.

(Sorry, Mum.)

But I do. Is it because I'm not getting any irl? Maybe. Is it because men written by women are the best kind of men? Most likely.

But while I feel right at home diving into the dirtiest of storylines, I can appreciate that some of the books I read might scare off anyone who's dipping their toe into spicy reads for the first time.

That's when you need some entry-level smut; some soft spice, some gentle jiggy (okay I was stretching with that last one).

Sexy books that won't make you blush when you see them on your nightstand. That won't have you hiding the pages on the bus, praying the guy behind you isn't reading over your shoulder.

Some gateway smut, if you will.

Listen to the hosts of The Quicky talk about the rise of the spicy read. Post continues below.

One thing you must know if you're considering delving into #SpicyTok is that there is an official (unofficial) smut rating system. It looks a little like this:

🌶️ — Closed-door romance with passionate kisses and heated glances. Think lingering touches and romantic tension, but you're not in the bedroom with the characters. Perfect for readers who prefer their romance clean and sweet.

🌶️🌶️ — Some steamy scenes, but written with subtle language and tasteful fade-outs. Includes makeout sessions and sensual tension, with intimate moments described in moderate detail. No throbbing members here.