"The very definition of a page turner." The 11 books we couldn't put down this month.

Right now we really need a little escape from our daily lives.

This month I buried my head in a few addictive thrillers including a slow-burning mystery that's about to be turned into a TV series starring Julia Roberts, a book that will charge the way you think about surrogacy and mental health, and a page-turning crime thriller set in Melbourne.

The rest of the Mamamia team have been catching up on some of Taylor Jenkin Reid's best books, learning how to run, and finding solace in solitude.

Here are the 11 books we couldn't put down this month.

"The Last Thing He Told Me is a mystery and a thriller that’s also just a beautifully written study of the human condition, and a story about learning to open up your heart, and the lengths people will go to protect the ones they love.



What it lacked in massive twists it made up with fully fleshed out characters and beautiful writing.



Reese Witherspoon is adapting it into a TV series starring Julia Roberts and I honestly can’t wait to see the characters come to life on screen." - Keryn Donnelly, Pop Culture Editor.

