"I stayed up until the small hours." The 11 books we couldn't put down this month.

There's never been a better time to escape into a good book.

This month I buried my head in an addictive thriller that could best be described as Thelma and Louise but more... murdery.

The rest of the Mamamia team have been ploughing their way through fast-paced thrillers, losing themselves in beautiful literary worlds, and catching up on some of the best from our favourite Australian authors.

Here are the 11 books we couldn't put down this month.

Image: Bloomsbury/Mamamia.

"The Song of Achilles is a dazzling re-telling of Homer's The Iliad. The setting is obviously a huge plus for a history nerd like me but the relationship at its core is what makes this book unforgettable. The tale follows Patroclus who befriends Achilles as a young boy. The two form a beautiful connection and when fate calls, Achilles must follow, despite the fact both he and Patroclus know he is doomed.

"Don't let its mythological setting throw you; the characters are so well-written that you instantly care so much about them and you almost forget that it's set thousands of years ago. Beautifully capturing the complexities of friendship, love, and grief, this book is one of those rare ones that take your breath away. Just a fair warning though, it'll absolutely break you. Prepare accordingly with tissues and comfort food." - Brydee Goodall, Branded Content Coordinator