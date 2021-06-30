"YOU HAVE TO READ THIS BOOK." The 11 books we couldn't put down this month.

This month, I read a book I can't stop telling people about.

It's called Malibu Rising, and it's set at an 'end of summer' party in Malibu in 1983.

It's the kind of book you'll wish you could go back in time and experience for the first time all over again.

It's got all the elements of a crackin' good novel - a page-turning plot, fully fleshed out, flawed, relatable characters, GOSSIP AND DRAMA, and little lessons you'll take with you long after you've read the final page.

The rest of the Mamamia team have been racing through twisty thrillers, gripping memoirs and cult favourites.

Here are all the books the Mamamia team couldn't put down this month:

"This is honestly one of the best books I’ve read in the past few years. It’s set in 1983 and it tells the story of a deadbeat rockstar dad who abandons his family, the mother who stays and the kids who are left to pick up the pieces. Also, there’s a huge party in Malibu with the kids from Family Ties doing lines of coke and I love that for them. Jenkins is a beautiful writer and there were so many passages I wanted to underline and commit to my memory forever. Did I mention the huge party and also the fire?" Keryn Donnelly, Pop Culture Editor.

